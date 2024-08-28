Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 16,600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,550. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

