Railway Pension Investments Ltd Sells 76,800 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,800 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,159. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

