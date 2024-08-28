Rational Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,521 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

