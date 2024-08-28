Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,796 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,602,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,239,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 97,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

