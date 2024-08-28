Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,104 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $803,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.3% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,207 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.38. 26,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $183.09 and a 52 week high of $263.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

