Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 16,871 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. City State Bank raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.86. 66,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,048. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

