Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $2.57 on Monday, hitting $511.99. 102,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $480.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.53. The company has a market capitalization of $165.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock worth $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

