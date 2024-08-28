Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 121.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 71.4% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $829.49. The company had a trading volume of 30,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,270. The business has a fifty day moving average of $782.00 and a 200-day moving average of $758.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $850.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,684. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

