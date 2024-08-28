Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $998,000 Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,954. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,932.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $66,337.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $218,668. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.