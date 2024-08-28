Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.23. 347,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,127. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

