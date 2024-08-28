Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,191 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after buying an additional 405,114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after buying an additional 1,043,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.08. 105,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,554. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

