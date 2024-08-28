Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 117,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 73,403 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.19. 257,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,591,498. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

