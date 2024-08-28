Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 89 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.15.

URI traded up $10.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $755.23. 24,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $687.20 and its 200 day moving average is $678.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

