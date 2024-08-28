Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $612.81. 725,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,171,216. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $748.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $841.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

