Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 13,351 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,682,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,081,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

