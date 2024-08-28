Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,790 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $6,347,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 546,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 132,643 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PTLC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.38. 120,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.08.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.