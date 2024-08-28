Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,924 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $64.77. 32,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,530. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.76.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.02%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

