Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 4,970 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.17.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HCA traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $388.39. The company had a trading volume of 92,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,547. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average is $331.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

