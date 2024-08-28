Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.63 Million

Request (REQ) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Request has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $79.63 million and $1.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00009548 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,796.53 or 0.99971302 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,696,343 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10297261 USD and is down -6.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,485,544.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

