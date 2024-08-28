Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 28th (AAPL, ADXN, AGNC, AMBA, ANF, ARR, AURA, AVDL, BBWI, BIGC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 28th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $247.61 target price on the stock.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $208.00 price target on the stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $342.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $352.00 target price on the stock.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $693.00 price target on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $454.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $729.00.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

