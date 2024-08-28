Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 28th (AAPL, ADXN, AGNC, AMBA, ANF, ARR, AURA, AVDL, BBWI, BIGC)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 28th:
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $247.61 target price on the stock.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $208.00 price target on the stock.
ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $342.00 target price on the stock.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI currently has a $140.00 target price on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.
Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the stock.
GSK (LON:GSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 220 ($2.90) target price on the stock.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. The firm currently has a $310.00 target price on the stock.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $352.00 target price on the stock.
Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Macquarie. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $127.00 price target on the stock.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $693.00 price target on the stock.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Cfra. They currently have a $454.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $729.00.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock.
TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.
