Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROIC. Raymond James upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.69. 28,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.