Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $8.02 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MasTec were worth $8,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,439,000 after purchasing an additional 502,039 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in MasTec by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $1,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MasTec by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, FACT Capital LP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 101,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MasTec from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MasTec from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

MasTec stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.40. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -799.64 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. MasTec had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

