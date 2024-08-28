Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 6,624 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.3% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $73.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.03%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

