Reviewing Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) & Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16% Elme Communities -22.90% -4.70% -2.85%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Elme Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Elme Communities pays out -118.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Modiv Industrial and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Elme Communities 0 2 1 0 2.33

Modiv Industrial currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.83%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv Industrial and Elme Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $48.03 million 3.23 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -34.89 Elme Communities $235.12 million 6.57 -$52.98 million ($0.61) -28.77

Modiv Industrial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Elme Communities. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elme Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modiv Industrial beats Elme Communities on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

