RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company’s proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.