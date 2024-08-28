Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 383 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 37,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 597,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.48. 2,764,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,237. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $86.96 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The company has a market cap of $603.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.