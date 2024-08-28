Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 2,372 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,144. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.20.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

