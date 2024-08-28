Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 61,457 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,457 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 9.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 999,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

