Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 4.2%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.86 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 7,540,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 41,576,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after buying an additional 5,937,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $129,427,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

