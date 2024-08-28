Robert Quigley Sells 7,500 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Quigley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $267,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Radian Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 642,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Radian Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radian Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,439,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,096,000 after purchasing an additional 69,383 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,863,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,732,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Radian Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,542,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,365,000 after purchasing an additional 89,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,133,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after buying an additional 435,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

(Get Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.