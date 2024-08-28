Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.53. 6,478,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,968,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Specifically, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,403.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 39,446 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $272,177.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,353 shares in the company, valued at $292,235.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RKLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 69,142 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.