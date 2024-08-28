Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Gap Up to $18.59

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.59, but opened at $19.50. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $19.32, with a volume of 114,388 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $61,700.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

