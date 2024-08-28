Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 0.9%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $68.30 and last traded at $68.54. 1,101,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,661,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 127.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth about $3,437,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.