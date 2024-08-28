Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,764,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,109. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

