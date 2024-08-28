Ronald Craig Janish Sells 13,000 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stock

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $382,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perrigo stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 789,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -414.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,571.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,135,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,830,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,005,000 after purchasing an additional 265,960 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,207,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

