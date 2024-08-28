Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $531,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 163,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $563.05. 1,783,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,034,341. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.65. The company has a market cap of $485.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

