Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 293.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.99. 71,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $103.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

