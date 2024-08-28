Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $956.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,014.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 615,531 shares during the period.

About Viridian Therapeutics



Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

