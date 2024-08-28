RTX (NYSE:RTX) Shares Up 1.2%

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.35 and last traded at $120.96. 611,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,151,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1,247.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,053,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,256 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

