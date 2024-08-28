Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 23,089 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $199,027.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,270,859 shares in the company, valued at $28,194,804.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,553 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,785.57.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,622 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,976.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 616 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,353.04.

On Friday, August 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,318 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,833.42.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $870.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,917 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $501,561.22.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 29,503 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $254,905.92.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,541 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,598.50.

On Friday, August 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,100 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,060.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,275 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $220,710.00.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAV stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 224.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

