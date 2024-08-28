Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.030-10.110 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7 billion-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.8 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.03-$10.11 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.99. 10,915,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,717. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.63. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.21. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.38.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,764 shares of company stock worth $30,102,367 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

