Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.03-$10.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.7-$38.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.79 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.42-$2.44 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CRM traded down $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.90. 10,347,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,561,822. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,764 shares of company stock worth $30,102,367 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

