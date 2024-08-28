Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus upped their price objective on BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.07.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $880.00. The stock had a trading volume of 111,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $828.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $805.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $889.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

