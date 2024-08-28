Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,911,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,303. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $188.19.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
