Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.86. 3,600,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,241,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

