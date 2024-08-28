Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 290 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 426,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,668. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.