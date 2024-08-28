Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.76. 12,177,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,736,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

