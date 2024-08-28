Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Chubb by 175,378.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after purchasing an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,408,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $963,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.27. 337,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $198.67 and a 12-month high of $279.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.71 and its 200-day moving average is $258.40.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $3,878,712. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.