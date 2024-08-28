Salomon & Ludwin LLC Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $546.11. 134,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $555.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.29.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Read More

