SALT (SALT) Price Down 1.8% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $3.52 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SALT has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,078.02 or 1.00092358 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007727 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012405 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01376265 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.